Water Baby Tanishaa Mukerji, 'Tired Of Being Landlocked,' Shares A Stunning Throwback Pic

Tanisha Mukerji, eagerly waiting to answer the ocean call, revisited throwback memories from her vacation at a beach destination on Wednesday. The actress, who is known for her performance in the 2005 film Neal 'n' Nikki, can be seen making a splash in the ocean in the throwback picture. The different shades of blue - the ocean, sky and Tanishaa's bikini - in the photo makes it mesmerising. Sharing the picture, Tanishaa Mukerji captioned it with these words: "This fish is tired of being landlocked" and added the hashtag #oceancalling. We feel you, Tanishaa Mukerji. See the actress' post here:

Tanisha started her week on Instagram by sharing breathtaking pictures from her vacation. In one of the posts, she can be seen strolling on the beach while in another, she can be seen happily posing for the camera in a green and white bikini. Check out the photos here:

The pictures above appear to be from Tanishaa Mukerji's 2019 trip to Indonesia. The reason we are saying this is because the actress, in March 2019, posted stunning pictures of herself making memories at the Raja Ampat Islands. We have selected a few for you, take a look:

Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh.... She went on to work in films like Tango Charlie, Neal 'N' Nikki, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao and Sarkar Raj. She has also starred in several south films. Tanishaa has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.