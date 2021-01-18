From Tanishaa Mukerji's Throwback Album - Beach And Some Sunshine

Tanishaa Mukerji shared this image. (courtesy tanishaamukerji)

Tanishaa Mukerji's current dreams are made of all things pretty. The actress posted a few throwback pictures of herself on her Instagram profile recently and they happen to be from a beach destination. On Sunday, Tanishaa posted a picture of herself strolling on the beach, dressed in a bikini. She very aptly summed up the mood of the picture with these words: "Throwback to going diving again soon. This view, this vibe, the calm." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sunday, #mood, #diving and #rajaampat. On Monday, she posted a close-up shot from the same destination and she wrote: "Don't blame it on the sunshine."

Tanishaa welcomed 2021 by sharing a special post for her mother and veteran actress Tanuja. "Thank you mommy. Thank you for the hugs and the kisses and teaching me that love heals....Feeling so loved before this year ends. 2020 gave us a lot of things but the most imp thing it gave me was an appreciation of life small kindnesses and to be grateful for the love that surrounds me," she wrote. See the post here:

Tanishaa stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.