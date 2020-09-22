Rare Pics Of Tanuja From Her 1976 Film Malavpati Munj. All Thanks To Daughter Tanishaa

Tanuja with Upendra Trivedi in Malavpati Munj. (Image courtesy: tanishaamukerji )

A day before mom Tanuja's birthday, Tanishaa Mukerji posted rare pictures of the 76-year-old actress from her 1976 Gujarati film Malavpati Munj. Tanuja co-starred with actor-filmmaker Upendra Trivedi in the film, directed by Ravindra Dave. The film was an adaptation of KM Munshi's novel Prithvi Vallabh. The old pictures feature Tanuja wearing a saree and flower garlands around her neck and wrists. Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa wrote: "#happybirthdayweek #happybirthdaymommy." Fans of the veteran actress flooded the post with early birthday wishes and comments like "old is gold." Check out pictures of Tanuja and Upendra Trivedi from Malavpati Munj here:

Tanuja will celebrate her 77th birthday on Wednesday. She has two daughters - actresses Kajol and Tanishaa - with husband, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who died in 2008. Tanuja has worked in several Hindi films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak. Apart from Bollywood films, she has also featured in Marathi and Bengali films like Zaakol, Unad Maina, Deya Neya and Prothom Kadam Phool. She was last seen in the 2018 Bengali film Shonar Pahar.

Kajol is known for her performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Karan Arjun. She was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also starred her husband Ajay Devgn. Her next project is Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut.

Tanishaa made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others.