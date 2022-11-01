Watch: Vicky Kaushal Turns Director For Wife Katrina Kaif

A still from Katrina Kaif's video. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal recently turned director for his wife Katrina Kaif and how. Katrina, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently doing a photoshoot in her Halloween look, where she was dressed as the extremely popular DC character Harley Quinn. The actor on Monday night shared a BTS (short for Behind The Scenes) video on her Instagram handle from the photoshoot. In the video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen teaching Katrina poses for her photoshoot. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Jab husband director ban gaye (When husband turned director)." The actor put No Pulse music in the background.

The couple's fans couldn't get over the post and many called them the cutest couple in the comments section.

Check out Katrina's post here:

Before sharing the BTS video, Katrina also shared a few pictures of herself in her Harley Quinn look from the photoshoot. The post caught the attention of many including Anushka Sharma and Sharvari Wagh, but the cutest of all comments was that of Vicky Kaushal, who wrote, "Khatam. Tata. Bye bye" with red hearts.

Check out Katrina's post here:

Vicky Kaushal even shared Katrina's Halloween post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Hallo-win."

Check out Vicky's Instagram story here:

On Monday night, team Phone Bhoot held a special screening for industry friends, which was also attended by Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal. Reviewing his wife's film, Vicky Kaushal in his Instagram story wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! (This film is filled with fun and madness) Go laugh your heads off in theaters near you." The actor tagged his wife and her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Vicky also tagged the film's director Gurmmeet Singh.

Check out Vicky's post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021. The couple often shares cute pictures of each other on social media.