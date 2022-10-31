Halloween 2022: Katrina Kaif Recreates This Popular Character From The Suicide Squad - Any Guesses?

Katrina Kaif shared this picture. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

It's Halloween, and Bollywood celebs are busy celebrating the spooky festival. Recently, Katrina Kaif, who is busy promoting her upcoming film horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, took a break to celebrate the festival. The actress shared a stunning picture of herself in which she recreated Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn look from the movie, The Suicide Squad. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "It's Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot" Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Best HQuinn I've ever seen," while another wrote, "LOVE!!!!!! Yes Katrina!!! Yes! We want to see more of you like this!!" A fan wrote, "Waiting for Vicky Kaushal to be the Joker to his Quinn..."

Katrina Kaif has been on a promotional spree with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and has been sharing a closer look at her OTTD. A few days ago, she shared a post in which she can be seen sporting a beautiful saree with sneakers. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Ragini' s day out"

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, in the Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be playing the role of Ragini, a ghost, while Siddhant and Ishaan will be the ghostbusters. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie is slated to release on November 4.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has several films in her kitty - Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.