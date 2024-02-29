Watch: Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Dances His Way Into Desi Hearts

aylor-Travis Kelce pictured in LA (L) Travis grooving to Punjabi beats (R) (courtesy: _MLFootball)

Seems like Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is more Punjabi at heart than we knew. In a surprising turn of events, Travis Kelce showcased his unexpected affinity for Punjabi culture. After accompanying Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in Sydney on February 24, Travis Kelce jetted back to Las Vegas. However, instead of winding down after the tour, he embraced full party mode to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce's celebration took a unique turn when he hit the dance floor at an LA Vegas nightclub, grooving to the beats of the iconic Punjabi track, Mundian To Bach Ke. Not only did he match steps with finesse, but he also nailed the bouncy signature moves of the Punjabi hit, leaving onlookers in awe. The clip of Travis Kelce's impromptu performance soon went viral on Instagram, surprising NFL fans of Indian descent.

Social media erupted with praises for Travis Kelce's "desi" dance. Fans affectionately referred to him as "Travinder Singh Kalsi" in a playful nod to his newfound connection to Punjabi culture. Some even mentioned that the NFL star's moves rivaled those of native Punjabi dancers. A fan wrote, "Very cool And he's got the bhangra moves down." Another one said, "He did it better than most Punjabi guys." For the unversed, the track Mundian To Bach Ke, produced by British musician Panjabi MC with vocals by Labh Janjua, became a worldwide sensation upon its release in 2002.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been a steadfast supporter of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, cheering him on during the Super Bowl 2024. She was seen celebrating with friends in her suite at Allegiant Stadium after the Chiefs scored in the third quarter, ultimately securing their victory. As for the pop sensation's own endeavours, her concert film, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), is set to make its debut on the OTT platform Disney+. This expanded version of the tour will feature five songs not available in previous releases. The film is scheduled for release worldwide on March 15, 2024.