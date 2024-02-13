Viral: Taylor Swift Grooves To Her Song Love Story With Boyfriend Travis Kelce At Super Bowl After Party

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: taygracie13)

Taylor Swift is busy celebrating her beau, footballer Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for their glorious victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. Social media is buzzing with countless pictures and videos capturing the couple's romantic moments at the after-party. In a particular video, Taylor and Travis are caught grooving to Taylor's timeless 2008 hit, Love Story. The scene unfolds with the duo standing face to face, immersed in the rhythm. While Travis is visibly lost in the music, Taylor matches his enthusiasm, swaying to the beat with a drink in her hand. Towards the end, Taylor makes a swift move, kisses Travis, and hugs him.

The text attached to the clip reads, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to ‘Love Story' at the Super Bowl after-party.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to 'Love Story' at the Super Bowl after-party.



In a different video clip, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are shown having a blast at the party with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The scene captures a large crowd, all enjoying and dancing with enthusiasm. Adding a touch of irony, the text overlaid on the video humorously reads, “It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

EXCUSE ME? TAYLOR POSTED THIS ON TIK TOK!! SHE IS SO BACK IN HER ACTIVE ERA AND WE CHEERED!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story has been a major focus this football season. After the Kansas City Chiefs won, Taylor Swift was seen on the field with Kelce's mother, Donna, waiting for the tight end to finish his post-game interviews following the exciting Super Bowl LVIII victory. In his celebratory moment, Travis Kelce came over to the two most important women in his life. He took off his cap, kissed and hugged his mother, and then turned to Taylor Swift, saying, "Come here, girl." They hugged and kissed multiple times.

Check out the video below:

???? | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the field together celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl



On the work front, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is all set to stream on the OTT platform, Disney+. The concert film will feature five songs that weren't included in the theatrical or digital releases.