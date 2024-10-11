Watch: Rubina Dilaik Stumbled In High Heels On Ramp. Did She Slay?

Rubina Dilaik owned the ramp like a queen and how. The Television actor recently walked for designer Archana Kochhar at a fashion event. Dressed in a gorgeous pink lehenga, Rubina stumbled in her high heels after walking for a few seconds. However, the near-fall couldn't dampen her spirit and confidence and she took the situation in her stride. Showing off style, swag and poise, the actor quickly slipped off her shoes and walked the ramp barefoot. She made a heart gesture for the audience. Rubina shared the video on her Instagram feed and she wrote in the caption, "Did she stumble? No she slayed." The video received mixed reactions from the Internet. A section of the virtual audience praised her confidence while others trolled her for "overacting." A comment read, "Overacting ki dukaan." Another comment read, "Our very own slaying queen RD." Take a look:

On the occasion of Navratri 2024, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik revealed their children's faces on social media for the first time. In a joint post on Instagram, they posted close-up pictures of their daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. The next slides showed sweet moments of Rubina and Abhinav enjoying time with their little ones. The caption read, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!" Take a look:

The couple recently visited the Golden Temple with their daughters. Abhinav shared pictures from the Golden Temple. In the image, the family of four can be seen posing with the iconic Sikh temple in the background. Both Rubina and Abhinav are holding one of their daughters in their arms. Abhinav opted for a casual and cool outfit, while Rubina embraced an ethnic look for the spiritual visit. As for the little ones - one was seen in a cute midi dress, while the other rocked a tee and dungarees. "E&J first visit to Golden Temple . Blessed," wrote Abhinav Shukla in the caption. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in June 2018. They welcomed Jeeva and Edhaa in November 2023.