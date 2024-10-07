Advertisement

Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Daughters' Mundan Ceremony

On the occasion of Navratri, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik revealed their children's faces on social media for the first time

Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Daughters' <i>Mundan</i> Ceremony
Abhinav Shukla shared this image. (courtesy: AbhinavShukla)
New Delhi:

Abhinav Shukla blessed our news feed one more time with an adorable famjam picture. Abhinav Shukla shared a picture with wife Rubina Dilaik, twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa and his parents. In the picture, Abhinav and Rubina can be seen smiling their heart out. Dressed in their traditional best, the new parents in the town look vibrant and joyous. Abhinav wrote in the caption, "7 days of less Sleep, running around, making arrangements, reservations, planning event & guest list for E&J's Mundan Dadu & Daddi still manage a broad smile. Super Proud of them being so active & agile at this age. Thank you all for being a part of this celebration.... #E&J #mundan." Take a look:

On Monday, Abhinav shared pictures from the Golden Temple. In the image, the family of four can be seen posing with the iconic Sikh temple in the background. Both Rubina and Abhinav are holding one of their daughters in their arms. Abhinav opted for a casual and cool outfit, while Rubina embraced an ethnic look for the spiritual visit. As for the little ones - one was seen in a cute midi dress, while the other rocked a tee and dungarees. "E&J first visit to Golden Temple . Blessed," wrote Abhinav Shukla in the caption.

On Friday, on the occasion of Navratri 2024, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik revealed their children's faces on social media for the first time. In a joint post on Instagram, they posted close-up pictures of their daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. The next slides showed sweet moments of Rubina and Abhinav enjoying time with their little ones. The caption read, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!" 

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in June 2018. They welcomed Jeeva and Edhaa in November 2023.

