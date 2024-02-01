Watch: Parineeti Chopra Sang Her 'Nana's Favourite Song' During Her Debut Live Performance At Mumbai Festival

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineeti Chopra )

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra made her singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024 earlier this week and have been garnering praises from her family and friends ever since. On Thursday, the actress treated her fans and followers to a video of her singing her Nana (maternal grandfather's) favourite song. Any guesses? It is Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Sharing the video of her singing the song on stage, the actress, who will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila wrote, "My nana's favourite song."

Take a look at her video below:

Raghav Chadha gave a roaring shout out to Parineeti Chopra who made her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024 a couple of days back. Raghav shared a few pictures from Parineeti's concert in which she can be seen singing on stage. The actor can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit. Raghav wrote in the caption, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on." He added, "Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha." Parineeti replied to the post and she dropped a few kiss and shy emojis. Take a look at what Raghav Chadha posted:

A day back, Parineeti shared a BTS video and revealed how Raghav called her to "calm her nerves" before performance. In the video, Parineeti can be heard saying, "Raghav has called me to ask my well-being". Raghav can be heard asking, "Are you excited?" To this, Parineeti replies, " No, I am not, dude." When Parineeti repeatedly says in the video, she is not "set" though the stage is set, Raghav can be heard saying, "The only thing I want to tell you is you have my blessing." After hearing this, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud.

Parineeti Chopra made her playback debut in Meri Pyaari Bindu with the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Later she sang Teri Mitti for Kesari and Matlabi Yariyan for The Girl On The Train. Parineeti specially recorded a song for her wedding, titled O Piya.