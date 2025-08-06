Viral Video: Elephant Refuses To Let Woman Go As She Sings

A touching video has captured the hearts of many, showcasing a remarkable display of affection between an elephant and a woman. The video, shared by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, features Chailert singing softly to the elephant, Faa Mai, who responds by gently wrapping its trunk around her.

According to Chailert, the elephants enjoy listening to her sing, and Faa Mai, in particular, becomes so engrossed in the music that she won't let Chailert walk away.

Watch the video here:

In the caption she wrote, "Every afternoon is a time for relaxation. Herds of elephants gather under the shade of the trees, and it becomes my moment to spend quiet time with them."

Chailert shares that singing not only brings joy to the elephants but also helps to soften their hearts and make them more gentle.

"One of their favourite things when standing together is listening to me sing. Especially Faa Mai; when she's happy and enjoying the music, she won't let me walk away. She always finds a way to keep me standing there, singing her favourite song until the very end. Song not only brings joy to elephants, but it also helps soften their hearts and makes them even more gentle."

The video highlights the special bond between humans and animals and the impact of music on the emotional well-being of elephants. The heartwarming moment has resonated with many, showcasing the deep connection that can exist between species.