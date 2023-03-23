Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel's Mushy Dance Video All The Way From Singapore

Dalljiet And Nikhil in a still from the video. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet )

Actress Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel, a businessman, in an intimate ceremony last week in the presence of friends and family. The couple then left for their honeymoon, first to Thailand and now to Singapore. While in Singapore, the couple has been sharing several glimpses of their loved-up holiday much to the delight of Dalljiet's fans. The actress, on Thursday, shared a video in which Nikhil and Dalljiet are seen dancing in front of the iconic Raffles hotel. The two are also seen sharing a kiss at the end of the video. Along with the clip, Dalljiet wrote: “Singapore Slinging. Yes, I know it's a cliche, but it was a memorable experience.” She added that the video credit “goes to Vikram, the iconic Raffles doorman.”

Watch the video here:

Before leaving for their honeymoon, Dalljiet Kaur posted a fun video in which she is seen sitting in a luggage trolley while Nikhil pulls the trolley. Sharing the post, Dalljiet wrote, "Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr and Mrs Patel. Let's call this one our "Honeymoon"!”

Watch the video here:

Dalljiet Kaur, who was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, shared a moving post on the beauty of hope and love. Attached to a video of her wedding, she said: “‘Ummeed' means to hope. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it…. that's exactly why you should.”

She further wrote, “Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it's defined by experiences and what comes from them. I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it's OK. “Don't let fears define your future. Take your chances. Dream. Hope. Pursue Happiness.”

Dalljiet Kaur reportedly met Nikhil Patel at a party in Dubai, and soon they started dating. Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage.