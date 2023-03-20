Inside Dalljiet Kaur And Husband Nikhil Patel's Honeymoon Diaries. See Pics

Image was shared by Dalljiet Kaur. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Television actress Dalljiet is having a great time with "hubby" Nikhil Patel while they are away on their honeymoon in Thailand. The newlyweds recently shared a picture from their date night and it's all kind of cute. In a series of pictures shared by the husband-and-wife duo, we see them smiling and posing for the camera. In the third picture, the couple was also seen posing with Chef Andrew Martin. Dalljiet glowed in a black top and green skirt while her husband Nik complemented in a blue t-shirt and black jeans. Sharing the pictures, Dalljiet wrote, "What an amazingly perfect gastronomical experience for our first official date as Mr & Mrs. Patel here in Bangkok, Thailand 🇹🇭. Chef Andrew Martin & his team at the Michelin Star ⭐️ rated 80/20 restaurant created a 3-hour tasting menu that took our taste buds on a tour of the county! Thank you, Hubby!".

In another Instagram story, Dalljiet shared a video of the delicacy they were on feasting on their "official date night as husband and wife".

A day ago, the actress dropped a selfie on her Instagram story with her husband while they were on their way to the honeymoon destination. Sharing the post, Dalljiet wrote, "First of manyyy selfies of our honeymoon," followed by a heart emoticon.

Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel on Saturday in an intimate ceremony and the presence of friends and family. Moments after the wedding, the newlyweds treated their fans to their first pictures as husband and wife. “Mr. and Mrs Patel,” they captioned the post. The actress looked gorgeous in a white bridal lehenga designed by Anjalli Lilarhia. She completed her look with a red dupatta and matching jewellery. Nikhil complemented her in a white sherwani and a safa in the same shade. In some photos, the couple was seen performing the wedding rituals. There was also one photo that featured the newlyweds posing with their children from previous marriages. Dalljiet's son Jaydon was born to her and her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot in 2014. Friends of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Nikhil Patel and the actress will move to the Kenyan capital Nairobi after marriage. See the first pictures from the wedding here:

Dalljiet Kaur reportedly met Nikhil Patel at a party in Dubai, and soon they started dating. The businessman has two daughters from his previous marriage.