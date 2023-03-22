Newlywed Dalljiet Kaur On Second Chances: 'Don't Let Fears Define Your Future'

Still from a video shared by Dalljiet Kaur. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel got married in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. From Karishma Tanna to Sanaya Irani, Dalljiet's friends made it a point to make her big day a special one. Now, the actress has shared a montage from her wedding day on Instagram. Along with the video, Dalljiet has written a heartwarming note on “hope”. She said, ‘Ummeed' means to hope. Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn't do it…. that's exactly why you should.”

Dalljiet Kaur, who was previously married to Shalin Bhanot, also said that people shouldn't let fears define their future. She added, “Don't let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it's defined by experiences and what comes from them. I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it's OK!”

Dalljiet Kaur continued, “Don't let fears define your future. Take your chances.” She ended her note by saying, “Dream. Hope. Pursue Happiness.” Actress Pavitraa Puniya reacted to the video with red heart emojis. Actress Nupur Joshi wrote, “God bless…both of you.”





Now, look at Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's first pictures as a married couple. Sharing the oh-so-happy pics, the actress wrote, “Mr and Mrs Patel.”

Dalljiet Kaur painted our screens red when she dropped a video from her dreamy wedding proposal. Destination: Kathmandu, Nepal. Sharing the video, Dalljiet said, “6 days to go until the biggest day of our lives! My heart is racing, and emotions are overflowing. Today onwards, I will be giving you all a sneak peek into our journey ahead, but first…. lemme show you how it all started. Here is a glimpse of the most romantic proposal in Kathmandu, Nepal.”

Congratulations Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel.