The Internet's Reaction To Neetu And Ranbir Kapoor's Ad: 'Best Mom And Son Jodi'

Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor in the ad. (courtesy: NeetuKapoor)

There's no denying that Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of Bollywood's most adorable mother-son duos. Frequently seen together at events and parties, they've now shared screen space in an ad film for a popular brand of potato chips. Neetu shared the ad on her Instagram timeline. The ad features the song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu from the film Aradhana predominantly and begins with the mother-son duo doing household chores together. From washing clothes, doing dishes, and organising groceries, Neetu and Ranbir are a team. The ad, which then takes on a fun turn, has become an instant hit with fans and celebrities alike. Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir's elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was amongst the first ones to react to this video. She showed love by posting red heart emojis. Actress Akanksha Malhotra dropped heart emojis, as did designers Faraz Manan and Farah Khan Ali.

Several fans also expressed their excitement in the comments section. One fan said, "This is by far the best ad I have seen in 24 Neetu Kapoor, loved this ad and I feel u should keep coming like this in a few more ads. Yeh dil definitely manage more of both of u together."

Another user added, "Omg so cute!" "Best mom and son jodi," said one user.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have shared screen space. Both of them earlier appeared together in the 2013 film Besharam. In addition to Neetu and Ranbir, the Abhinav Kashyap directorial also featured Neetu Kapoor's late husband, Rishi Kapoor.

In 2022, Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt, and the power couple are now proud parents of a daughter, Raha. During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor joked about the "mini battle" she engages in with Alia Bhatt and Raha's maternal grandmother, Soni Razdan over Raha.

Neetu Kapoor said “At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say 'Papa'. But Soni tells her to say 'Mumma'.” As Karan Johar chimed in, adding, “You're having this mini battle,” Neetu Kapoor continued, “So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma.' So, I said, she didn't say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy.” Neetu Kapoor playfully revealed that Raha has now progressed to saying “da-da” instead of “na-na,” a development she finds delightful.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster hit, Animal. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.