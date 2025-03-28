Watch: Mohanlal Kisses Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mother At <i>L2 Empuraan's</i> Screening

The two biggest superstars of the Malayalam cinema collaborated for L2 Empuraan which released in theatres on March 27. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran (he acted in the film also) and headlined by Mohanlal, the film created a buzz among fans across regions, languages. A video, shared by Mohanlal's fan page, is crazy viral on social media in which the superstar can be seen kissing Prithviraj's mother, Mallika, on her cheeks.

In the video, Mohanlal can be seen making his way in a packed-theatre amid hootings and whistles of fans. He is seen planking a kiss on Prithviraj's mother, adding delight to fan frenzy. Mohanlal visited the Kavitha Theatre in Kerala to watch the film with his fans on Thursday.

Take a look:

The film emerged as the biggest opener of the Malayalam cinema, minting Rs 22 crore at the domestic box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh heaped praise on L2: Empuraan. He shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "EMPURAAN TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA. The highly anticipated biggie, L2: Empuraan, has taken a record-breaking start across Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad - theatres are witnessing packed shows, signalling an earth-shattering opening."

Taran Adarsh added, "Empuraan is on track to rewrite opening-day records. If this momentum continues, it could very well be a game-changer for the Malayalam film industry!"

L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a key role in L2: Empuraan. Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran are seen in crucial roles as well.