Yes, That's Kili Paul In A Suit Dancing To Akshay Kumar's Chura Ke Dil Mera

Kili Paul in a still from the video. (courtesy: kili_paul )

Kili Paul is an extremely popular internet celebrity and boasts of a large Indian fanbase. The Tanzanian content creator and his sister Neema Paul enjoy immense popularity for their dance videos. The sibling duo has amassed several millions of views on posts where they are seen dancing and lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs. Now, Kili Paul has begun the week with a new video in which he is dancing to yet another 90s Bollywood song. Dressed in a maroon suit, Kili Paul is seen rocking the signature steps of the song Chura Ke Dil Mera from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The 1994 romantic track picturised on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty has been sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.

Sharing the video, Kili Paul wrote: “Chura Ke Dil Mera. Should I make more with suits?”

A few days ago, Kili Paul and Neema Paul also impressed fans with their performance on Naiyo Lagda – the first track to be released from Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the caption, Kili wrote: “Naiyo lagda,” and tagged Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde as well as music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Before that, Kili Paul shared a lip-sync video on social media with a fun twist to it. The video features Kili and Neema lip-syncing to the popular song, Dekha Ek Khwab. However, Kili seems to be under the impression that they were dancing to the remix version, Dekha Ek Khwab X Laila, which has gained fame on social media recently. In his excitement, he starts to headbang but soon realises his mistake.

Along with the hilarious video, Kili Paul shared a caption that reads, "When you only know the remix, not the original song." The iconic original song Dekha Ek Khwab is from Yash Chopra's movie Silsila. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, and was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Kili Paul has become a social media sensation with a whopping 4.7 million followers on Instagram. The artist became a household name after his lip-sync rendition of the song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah went viral. Apart from Instagram, Kili Paul runs a successful YouTube channel featuring most of his popular videos.