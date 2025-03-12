Watch: Katrina Kaif Seeks Blessings At Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka

After taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025, Katrina Kaif offered prayers at Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka on Tuesday.

In a now-viral video, the actress is seen performing Sarpa Samskara Puja. For the day out, Katrina Kaif picked a simple salwar suit.

Last month, Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. In a video shared by the news agency ANI on X, the actress was seen offering prayers and taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Katrina Kaif offers prayers and takes a holy dip at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/SWlUEQKWQ1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

In another clip, Katrina Kaif was seen talking to Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, the actress distributed prasad to the devotees with a long ladle.

Katrina Kaif also attended an evening aarti at the ghat and performed puja with her mother-in-law. She was joined by Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Katrina said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here.”

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi.