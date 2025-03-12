Advertisement

Watch: Katrina Kaif Seeks Blessings At Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka

In a video shared on Instagram, Katrina Kaif can be seen performing Sarpa Samskara Puja at the temple

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Katrina Kaif Seeks Blessings At Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka
Instagram/Katrina Kaif
New Delhi:

After taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025, Katrina Kaif offered prayers at Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka on Tuesday. 

In a now-viral video, the actress is seen performing Sarpa Samskara Puja. For the day out, Katrina Kaif picked a simple salwar suit. 

Last month, Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. In a video shared by the news agency ANI on X, the actress was seen offering prayers and taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. 

In another clip, Katrina Kaif was seen talking to Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a light yellow salwar suit, the actress distributed prasad to the devotees with a long ladle.

Katrina Kaif also attended an evening aarti at the ghat and performed puja with her mother-in-law. She was joined by Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Banerjee. 

Sharing her experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Katrina said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here.” 

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Katrina Kaif, Viral Video, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now