Farah Khan And Karan Johar Can't Stop Roasting Each Other Even On Vacation. See ROFL Video

Directors Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been friends for decades now. In addition to being professional collaborators for several years, the two filmmakers are BFFs and a regular fixture on each other's social media timelines. Farah and Karan often share videos of each other, in which they are engaged in fun banter. A case in point is their new post, recorded in Los Angeles. The hilarious video begins with the two running into each other. On spotting Karan, Farah says, “Hi Karan. What are you doing in LA?” A sarcastic Karan replies: “You in Beverly Hills – it is a shocker. It is too early for Christmas, don't you think?” referring to Farah's red ensemble. Not one to back down, Farah addresses Karan's green outfit and says, “Why! The Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?” To this, Karan replies, “It is fashion!”

Referring to Farah Khan's oversized bag, Karan Johar further asks: “What about this big bag? Too late for the beach, don't you think?” To this, Farah responds, “Going to the beach to meet the b*itch.” Karan ends the video by saying, “Toodles,” but Farah responds with: “Noodles.”

Sharing that the video was recorded by singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, Farah Khan wrote: “When Karan met Farah #Karah. Karan Johar, thank you for a great evening in LA (heart emoji).”

In a similar video shared last year, the two friends were seen commenting on each other's fashion sense. In the video, Farah appears in a beautiful red outfit, and Karan teases her by saying, "Wow, you look like a stop sign." He then jokes about her statement necklace, wondering if it's a medal for her fashion sense, but Farah replies that it's actually for being friends with him for 25 years. Later, Farah comments on Karan's outfit, teasingly saying, "Your shirt has so many faces, one for successful people and one for not-so-successful people. Is that right?" Karan playfully responds, "I'm not partial, Farah. Otherwise, I won't be talking to you." The video was captioned by Karan as, "The rapid-fire you never knew you needed!!! #karah," and he credited actor Varun Dhawan for the video.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar have collaborated on several projects such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Student Of The Year, and Main Hoon Na, among others.