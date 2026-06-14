Watch: Kajol Teases Aamir Khan About His 'Taste In Women' Ahead Of 3rd Wedding With Gauri Spratt

As Aamir Khan prepares to start a new chapter in his life, his closest friends made sure he didn't escape a little friendly teasing.

The actor-producer, who is set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, found himself at the receiving end of some playful banter from former co-star Kajol during a special celebration marking 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions.

Held on Saturday evening, the star-studded gathering brought together actors, filmmakers, and technicians associated with the banner over the years.

Kajol's Cheeky Dig

During the event, Kajol praised Aamir's contribution to cinema through his production house, which was launched with Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed 2001 film Lagaan.

"I think one thing we can say about Mr. Aamir Khan is his production has definitely proved he has great taste in movies... irrevocably good taste, staring with Lagaan and continuing on forward," she said.

However, the compliment didn't end there.

Much to Aamir's visible embarrassment, Kajol added, "And great taste in women also."

The remark drew laughter from the audience as she playfully nudged the actor.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta before marrying Kiran Rao in 2005. Although both marriages ended in separation, he has maintained an amicable relationship with his former partners.

A Reunion Of Old Friends From Ishq

The light-hearted moment was made even more special as it brought together the stars of Indra Kumar's 1997 romantic comedy Ishq. Aamir, Kajol, and Juhi shared the stage nearly three decades after the film's release.

While Kajol has never starred in a film produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, she has shared screen space with Aamir on several occasions. Following Ishq, the duo reunited for the romantic thriller Fanaa in 2006, which recently completed 20 years since its release.

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