"Watch Jailer And Tell Me," Rajinikanth Told Media At Airport

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Just a day ahead of his next project Jailer's release, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport. The veteran actor, reportedly on his way to the Himalayas, told the media stationed at the airport in Tamil, "Watch Jailer and tell me how it is." Written and directed by Nelson, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 10. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also stars Tamannaah, Mohanlal (in a cameo), Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

The trailer of Jailer released a few weeks ago and it went insanely viral. The track Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer is already a big hit. It is trending a great deal on social media.

Meanwhile, glimpses from the showcase of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer were streamed on the billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York. The tweet shared by Sun Pictures, the producers of the film, read: "Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer fever has taken over Times Square in New York City. #JailerinTimesSquare."

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The actor will also be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The actor's first look from the film was shared earlier this year and it went viral. AR Rahman is composing music for the film.

Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.