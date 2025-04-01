Watch: Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Boarding MI Team Bus After Match

Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia is making the noise, courtesy her latest appearance during an IPL match. Jasmin Walia, who is rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, was seen boarding Mumbai Indians Team bus after their victory against KKR on Monday. Jasmin Walia was spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik from the stands.

This is not the first time Jasmin Walia was spotted during a match. She was spotted at the Champions Trophy Final 2025 in Dubai. Jasmin's picture went viral on social media in which she can be seen seated at a stadium. Jasmin wore a striped shirt and a nerdy glass. Her presence at the stadium fueled the rumours of their relationship.

Rumours of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's dating started when fans noticed that Hardik and Jasmin shared similar photos from the same location. Reportedly, they were vacationing in Greece. The buzz became stronger when their pictures against the same Greek background went viral.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20 last year. They released a joint statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

Jamin Walia rose to fame on the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and became widely known in India with her 2017 hit song Bom Diggy with Zack Knight.

Jasmin also teamed up with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz for the 2022 music video Nights N Fights.