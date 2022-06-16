A Page From Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Underwater Diaries

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani in a still from the video. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

That Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are very much in love is evident from their social media uploads. Now, after making the Internet a happy place with their loved-up posts, the couple, who got married in February this year, is painting the town red in the Maldives. The couple, on Thursday, shared a video that begins with Farhan and Shibani dancing on the beach in the Maldives. Then they are seen setting out into the sea on a boat for a scuba diving session. Later, in the video, Farhan and Shibani are seen swimming amidst the beautiful aquatic wildlife including a shark. The much-in-love couple also stopped for a quick hug and kiss, under the blue waters. Did someone say “couple goals,” yet?

In the caption, Farhan Akhtar kept it simple with just a diving mask and a whale emoji, along with the hashtags, “Far Outdoors, Live Board, Sachika, Maldives, Dive Time, Scuba, Under Water, Reels Instagram.”

Before this fun video, Farhan Akhtar shared another post in which he is seen posing with a shiver of sharks. Sharing a photo, Farhan said, “Searching for Luca Brasi #ifyouknowyouknow,” referring to the iconic character from The Godfather. To this, Shibani Dandekar reacted with a “wow”.

According to Farhan Akhtar, every Sunday should look like this picture featuring him. Here, he is trying his hands at sky diving. And, this time, it was Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha who couldn't stop herself from dropping a sassy comment. “Noooo waaay. Yaaass,” she wrote.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was a dreamy affair. The ceremony, a close-knit affair, was attended by family members, relatives and special friends. In a heartwarming note on Instagram, Farhan wrote, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Farhan Akhtar features in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Ms Marvel.