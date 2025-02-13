Watch: Ed Sheeran And John Abraham Play Football In Shillong

Ed Sheeran is living his best life in India on the sidelines of his concerts. The Shape Of You singer performed in Shillong on February 12 and mesmerized the audience as ever. Ed Sheeran's Shillong trip included a football match with John Abraham. John Abraham's wife Priya shared lovely pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, John, Priya can be seen posing with Ed Sheeran. John and Priya wore white t-shirts while Ed Sheeran chose blue jersey for a match.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ed Sheeran also shared a carousel post which summarized his India trip. Ed Sheeran added captions to each picture in the album. For John Abraham, he wrote, "@thejohnabraham is an @ipswichtown fan now."

Take a look at the post here:

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik. At Chennai concert, the singer collaborated with AR Rahman on stage.

In Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran performed the Devara song Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. He will end his tour with a performance in Delhi on February 15.