Watch: Deepika Padukone All Smiles For Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport As She Leaves For An Event

Spotting Deepika Padukone these days is a rare sight, but her airport fashion is still one of the most discussed ones. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, keeping it casual and chic in an oversized red knit sweater, denim, and a pair of tan-hued ankle-length boots.

Deepika Padukone paused for a brief moment as she waved at the paparazzi waiting for her at the Mumbai airport. She smiled and thanked them before heading into the terminal building.

Deepika Padukone is reportedly heading to a Louis Vuitton event abroad.

Work Update

Last month, news of Deepika Padukone shifting gears from acting to producing the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film, The Intern, surfaced online. After being attached to the project for nearly five years, the actress has decided to step away from her acting role and will instead focus solely on producing the film under her banner, KA Productions.

Originally, the Hindi version of the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway film was set to star Deepika alongside Rishi Kapoor. Following Rishi Kapoor's death, actor Amitabh Bachchan was brought on board to play the lead role.

As for her other projects, Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast of Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 Diwali release, Singham Again. The actress welcomed her daughter Dua with husband Ranveer Singh in September last year.

