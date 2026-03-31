Watch: Danish Pandor Sings <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Song On Road Trip With Girlfriend Aahana Kumra

Actor Danish Pandor, known for playing Uzair Baloch in the Dhurandhar franchise, seems to be enjoying a refreshing break from work.

The actor has taken some time off and is currently spending quality time with rumoured girlfriend Aahana Kumra.

Aahana recently shared a cheerful video on her Instagram handle, capturing the duo during a road trip. In the clip, the two are seen singing Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, clearly soaking in the vibe of the soulful track as they drive along.

Sharing the video, Aahana wrote, "Road tripping with the best footballer rn ( guess who) on #jaiyesajana and not coming back anytime soon. On loop and completely lost in its magic!! So lucky to be living in the era of @adityadharfilms @shashwatology @satindersartaaj and @jasminesandlas ! The magicians behind this soulful music!! One of our favourite tracks from Dhurandhar... and we're living for it. Sorry for our singing but we try!"

Her playful caption and the video together offer a peek into their relaxed and fun-filled outing.

Danish was quick to react to the post and dropped a sweet comment that read, "Wahhh."

About Danish Pandor And Aahana Kumra's Relationship

Danish Pandor and Aahana Kumra have been linked for several months now, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Their social media interactions and frequent appearances together have consistently fuelled speculation among fans.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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