Watch Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth Surf With Daughter Like A Boss

Chris Hemsworth surfing with his daughter India Rose is probably the coolest thing you'll watch today. Thestar is on a surfing and camping trip with his family in Australia and the pictures are definitely setting "family goals." Pictures of the 34-year-old actor and his "little surf coach" are really too cute to handle. Chris Hemsworth shared a video from the vacation on the second day and said: "Day two with my surf coach, she's like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it's for my own good (joke). Thank you coach Indi you're the greatest, love you."Watch Thor and his 'coach' hit the waves:Chris Hemsworth and his family of five - wife Elsa Pataky and their children Tristan, India Rose and Sasha - are on an outing with professional surfer Luke Muro and his wife April and their kids.Here's a video of Chris and Elsa helping their daughter with the skipping rope. Chris Hemsworth is hilarious. A fan commented: "The "Thor-Dance" for Infinity War victory of Avengers?"Here are some fabulous pictures from their trip:Packing bags, are we? Chris Hemsworth, best known for her portrayal of demi-god Thor in Marvel cinematic universe, was last seen in 12. His last Marvel film wasand his next will be, which is currently in post-production stage.Apart from thefilms, Chris Hemsworth is filming. The film is directed by Drew Goddard and it is expected to hit the screens in October.