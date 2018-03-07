Watch Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth Surf With Daughter Like A Boss

Chris Hemsworth surfing with his daughter India Rose is probably the coolest thing you'll watch today. The Thor star is on a surfing and camping trip with his family in Australia and the pictures are definitely setting "family goals." Pictures of the 34-year-old actor and his "little surf coach" are really too cute to handle. Chris Hemsworth shared a video from the vacation on the second day and said: "Day two with my surf coach, she's like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it's for my own good (joke). Thank you coach Indi you're the greatest, love you."
Chris Hemsworth and his family of five - wife Elsa Pataky and their children Tristan, India Rose and Sasha - are on an outing with professional surfer Luke Muro and his wife April and their kids.
Here's a video of Chris and Elsa helping their daughter with the skipping rope. Chris Hemsworth is hilarious. A fan commented: "The "Thor-Dance" for Infinity War victory of Avengers?"
Packing bags, are we?
Apart from the Avenger films, Chris Hemsworth is filming Bad Times at the El Royale. The film is directed by Drew Goddard and it is expected to hit the screens in October.