Watch: <i>Barsaat</i> To <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>, Bobby Deol Cuts Cake To Celebrate 30 Years In Films

Actor Bobby Deol on Monday celebrated his three decades in cinema by cutting a cake with fans and paparazzi. The actor, who is the younger son of screen icon Dharmendra, made his debut with Barsaat, which released on October 6, 1995.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also marked the acting debut of Twinkle Khanna, daughter of actor couple Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Earlier in the day, Bobby Deol penned a heartfelt note on social media to mark his 30 years in the film industry and thanked his fans for making his journey "worthwhile", adding he is just "getting started".

The 56-year-old actor, who is currently garnering praise for his performance in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared a montage video of his roles on his Instagram handle on Monday.

In his caption, he wrote, "30 years of many emotions on and off screen ... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I am just getting started".

The montage featured snippets of Bobby Deol's films and series, including Barsaat, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Soldier, Gupt, Bichhoo, Aashram, Animal, Class of 83, Kareeb and Humraaz.

His colleagues went on to congratulate the actor for completing three decades in the industry.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations Lord Bobby. This is just the start. Love you loads." Both the actors worked together in Soldier.

His stepsister and actor Esha Deol shared a story on her Instagram handle and said, "30 years and lots lots more. More power @iambobbydeol."

Bobby Deol had hit a rough patch in the 2010s but it was the MX Player series Aashram that brought him back to limelight. The actor made people take notice of him in his big-screen comeback performance as the mute tenacious villain Abrar Haque in Animal, which was his first movie since 2019's Housefull 4.

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Yash Raj Films' project Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil star and politician Vijay.

