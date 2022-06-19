Watch: Anushka Sharma's 'Best Memories' From Her Beach Vacation With Her 'Beloved' Virat Kohli And Vamika

A still from Anushka Sharma shared. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma, who a few days ago returned from her tropical vacation with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, is already missing the time she spent there. The actress has shared another memory from the picturesque location, and it's too cute to be ignored. Anushka has shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen riding a bicycle. In the video, we can also see a glimpse of Vamika sitting behind her mother. Sharing the video, she added the song Bloom by The Paper Kites and captioned the post as, "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back! #MissingAlready".

Soon after Anushka Sharma shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "That back seat company," followed with a red heart emoticon, while another wrote, "Awwww!!! Cutiee".

Here have a look:

Earlier, she shared two pictures soaking in the sun on the beach in a black monokini paired with a floppy hat. Sharing the post, she wrote, "When the sun made me shy".

Here have a look at more pictures from Anushka Sharma's tropical getaway:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Next, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian woman cricketer. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will mark Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The film will release next year on Netflix.