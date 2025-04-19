Watch: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Dance Video From Dubai Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment world. The cricketer and the actress often set couple goals with their stylish public appearances, cute posts, and cosy vacations.

Recently, a video of the lovebirds has been making the rounds on the internet. The clip, reportedly from Dubai, shows Virat and Anushka dancing together on a shoot, joined by a group of dancers.

While everyone looks super happy grooving together, the couple , dressed in casuals, definitely steal the spotlight.

Check out the clip shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to celebrate each other's achievements. Back in March, when the Indian cricket team took home the Champions Trophy after 12 long years, it was a moment to remember — not just for the win, but for what happened next.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Virat Kohli dashed into the stands to embrace Anushka Sharma, and the internet couldn't get enough of it.

In one particularly sweet clip, Virat even busted out a playful thumka while holding her close, clearly in a celebratory mood. The couple, all smiles and full of joy, were also seen sharing a bottle of water.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a dreamy ceremony back in December 2017. Their wedding took place in the beautiful hills of Tuscany, Italy. Since then, their family has grown in the sweetest way. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy named Akaay in February 2024.

On the work front, Anushka has been keeping things low-key. She last gave a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala.