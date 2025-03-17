Anushka Sharma Shares Cryptic Post After Virat Kohli Slams BCCI's 'Family' Rule: "In People's Minds..."

Anushka Sharma recently shared a cryptic post on social media about the multiple versions of ourselves that exist in others' perceptions. In her Instagram post, she contemplated how the self we identify with exists differently in the minds of everyone we encounter.

"A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you. The person you think of as 'yourself' only exists for you, and even you don't really know who that is," Anushka wrote. She continued by explaining that every interaction creates a new version of ourselves in others' minds, noting that we present differently to family members, colleagues, and friends. Her message emphasised that while countless versions of ourselves exist through others' perceptions, our core identity remains somewhat elusive even to ourselves.

This introspective post appeared shortly after her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli publicly expressed frustration during an interview in Bangalore regarding the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India's new restrictions on family time for cricketers during international tours.

At the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Virat spoke about the importance of having family present during stressful competitive periods.

"It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to come back to your family every time you have something intense happening on the outside," he stated.

He expressed disappointment about what he perceived as a lack of understanding regarding the value families bring to players' mental well-being.

Virat, who has frequently travelled with Anushka Sharma and their children during cricket tours, suggested that those making such policies without understanding their impact "maybe need to be kept away" from these decisions, indicating his strong feelings about the matter.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.