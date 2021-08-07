'Was Losing Hair, Used Spray To Cover': Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap Posts Throwback From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Reception

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira Kashyap shared an inspirational post on National Handloom Day

She shared a few pics from 2018

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer that year

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is a cancer survivor, took a trip down memory lane and landed straight in 2018 - when she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Tahira shared a few photos from December of 2018, particularly from the day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, which she attended with husband Ayushmann Khurrana. In her post, Tahira revealed that she was losing hair because of chemotherapy and how she concealed the patches before heading out to the star-studded affair. "This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair."

The point Tahira Kashyap wanted to make with her post is that she was never afraid to face the world: "But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice lead me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too."

Tahira Kashyap shared the post on National Handloom Day on Saturday with these words: "This is my handloom story." Tahira looked every bit stunning in a handwoven golden liquid molten metallic saree by Akaaro.

Tahira Kashyap's post reminded us of this wife appreciation post from Ayushmann Khurrana, who described Tahira's look for the wedding reception in these words: "Set to go to the most happy couple's celebration with the beautiful fighter in a golden armour."

Tahira Kashyap revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. During her recovery period, when she was undergoing chemotherapy sessions, Tahira normalized her bald look with the "bald is beautiful" hashtag. In one of her posts in 2019, Tahira wrote about feeling liberated with her head shaved off: "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word."

Tahira Kashyap often trends for her inspirational posts about having battled cancer. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in November 2008. They are parents to son Virajveer and son Varushka. Tahira Kashyap recently directed the short film Quaranteen Crush in Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.