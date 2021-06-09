Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap Is Painting Instagram Red With Her New Look

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Is that a ladybug? No, that's Tahira Kashyap with her hair all red. Tahira Kashyap embraced summer by changing her hair colour to a spunky red and we are here for it. On Wednesday, Tahira Kashyap introduced us to her new self - a red haired pretty beauty - on Instagram and oh boy, does she look amazing. Tahira Kashyap now sports a new look, a glimpse of which she shared in a Wednesday special selfie. "That's me!" wrote Tahira on Instagram and added the hashtags: "red head and bleed red." Tahira's new look garnered quite a few fans, including the likes of Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, among others. Tahira's friends cheered for her red head look with the fire and the red heart emojis.

To sum up her look, Tahira Kashyap felt like a ladybug in her new hair - that's what he wrote in the emojis. Here's how Tahira Kashyap painted Instagram red:

Tahira Kashyap is a cancer survivor, who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, 2018. During her recovery period, when she was undergoing chemotherapy sessions, Tahira normalized her bald look with the "bald is beautiful" hashtag. In one of her posts in 2019, Tahira wrote about feeling liberated with her head shaved off: "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word."

Tahira Kashyap often trends for her inspirational posts about having battled cancer. Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in November 2008. They are parents to son Virajveer and son Varushka.