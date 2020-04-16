Warning: This Old Video Of Tiger Shroff Doing Backflips Might Make You Dizzy

Tiger Shroff in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Before you watch Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram entry, we must warn you that it might make you "dizzy." The actor once again riffled through the pages of his training diaries and shared an old video of himself doing backflips like a pro. However, the memories of these backflips still make Tiger a little uncomfortable. In his post, Tiger shared how gets "dizzy" every time he watches the clip and recalled that he "puked after every session" of the acrobat. The actor wrote: "I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling. I remember puking after every session. But I guess, it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage."

Tiger Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast, shares an old training footage on Tuesday also. The clip featured him attempted a "double backflip" for the "first and the last time." He captioned his post like this: "Man I miss my boys! This was the first and last time I attempted a double back! Look at that pretty landing. Wish I could say the same for my face"

Before that, the actor shared a clip of himself "celebrating his first double landing" with his team. "Little pleasures of life... My boys and I celebrating my first double landing," he wrote.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff debuted in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti. He has featured in several films such as Student Of The Year 2, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2 and War. He was last seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi series. Tiger Shroff has Heropanti and Rambo in the pipe-line.