Warning: This 'Glam' Pic Of Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie Is Almost Too Cute

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Blessing out Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself with daughter Malti Marie and what's not to love about it? In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen pouting while her daughter Malti Marie plays with a make-up brush in her hand. The picture happens to be from London. "Glam with mama. MM," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post. Needless to say, the picture got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia wrote: "Awwwww." Saba Ali Khan commented "Pure love."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post:

We absolutely lover it when Malti Marie features on her parents' Instagram profile. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also featured her daughter Malti Marie. "Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023," she captioned it. Priyanka Chopra revealed daughter Malti Marie's face at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.