Warning: These Posts By Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte And Tripti Dimri Will Make You Jealous

Kalki Koechlin in a swimsuit. (courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Trust Bollywood actresses to heat things up on the Internet with their stunning pictures. After all, as fans, it's always a delight to see celebrities treating you to unseen pictures from their travel diaries. Actresses Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte and Tripti Dimri are currently sending their admirers in a tizzy with photos from their respective beach holidays. Kalki Koechlin, in these pictures from her time at the Sea of Galilee, is seen having the best time of her life. She looks stunning as ever in a trendy multi-coloured bikini set. In the first snap, Kalki is playing with the waters. In the next slide, she is standing on a wooden swing enjoying the beach vibes while admiring the beauty around. She captioned the post saying, “Testing out the bikini.” The actress also added the hashtags “The Sea of Galilee,” “Swing” and “Bikinis that stay on.” Actress Tillotama Shome commented, "Kulks, how beautiful is this...The ocean meeting the trees…Never seen anything like this."

Radhika Apte also seems to be nostalgic about her beach holiday. She has shared a throwback picture of herself dazzling in a bright blue bikini set. In the picture, she is looking away holding a water bottle in her hand. For the caption, she stated, “Missing the,” adding the wave emoji. For the hashtags, Radhika used, “Back to work,” “phew,” “holiday nostalgia” and “summertime.”

Tripti Dimri is yet another actress who keeps her followers engaged with the happenings in her life. She has shared a bikini picture as well and has been receiving appreciation from her fans all over. She is rocking an embellished bikini. She has layered it with a long breezy dress. The actress just added a black heart emoji as the caption.

Kalki Koechlin is known for her works in films like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani among others. Radhika Apte was last seen in Forensic. Tripti Dimri has worked in Bulbbul, Laila Majnu, and Poster Boys among others. Tripti will be next along with Vicky Kaushal.