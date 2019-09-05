War Song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle Up The Beach Party

Hrithik and Vaani in still from Ghungroo (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh have sung the song 'War' 2 releases on October 2 This is the first song from the film to be released

First, why haven't we seen Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in a movie already? Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor dropped the first song Ghungroo from the much talked about movie War. "Ready to party all night long?" is how Hrithik introduced the ghungroo song on Twitter while Vaani, who shares screen-space with Hrithik for the first time, tagged the actor and wrote: "Got to groove to the beats of Ghungroo with one and only! Super stoked!" Tiger Shroff, who plays protagonist #2 in the film, cheered for his co-stars: "Way to go guys!" Credits for singing the Ghungroo song goes to Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh, who is otherwise known for singing soft-romantic numbers.

Remember the viral photo of Vaani Kapoor in a bikini? The Ghungroo song begins with just that as Hrithik Roshan joins her in the sea. Then the scenes switch to Vaani and Hrithik enjoying a vintage car ride along the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Soon after Vaani and Hrithik join a beach party - he flirts with her and she doesn't mind at all. Vaani, who is a great dancer herself, matches steps with Hrithik as the song picks up beats with "Ghungroo too gaye."

There's no whiff of War in Vaani and Hrithik's Ghungroo song as it is all about tropical vibes. Watch the Ghungroo song here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War tracks the story of special agent Kabir (Hrithik) gone rogue and Khalid (Tiger), whose job is to bring him down. War marks Tiger Shroff's first film with his "idol" Hrithik Roshan. War releases on October 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.