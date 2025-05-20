<i>War 2</i> Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's "Double Fury" Sets The Internet On Fire. Can You Beat The Heat?

Style, swag, action, and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR - a cocktail that the Indian screen has never tasted before. The much-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 was unveiled today and it will make you want more, a lot more.

Hrithik Roshan AKA Kabir is termed as "India's best soldier", "RAW's best agent" by Kabir's new nemesis (played by Jr NTR) in the teaser. Jr NTR wants to write the fate of Kabir - "Kabir was. Not anymore."

The scene then transitions to a series of high-octane action scenes where Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR won't leave the ground to each other.

Cars collide, cars clash, Kabir chases, Jr NTR follows.

With an ear-deafening background music, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are here to turn the screen into a war zone, literally. The template of the teaser is not new. But the two lead stars have taken the gigantic responsibility on their chiselled shoulders - to present the old wine in a new bottle.

And they have nailed it.

A glimpse of Kiara Advani, in a swimsuit, adds to the glitz and glamour quotient of the film.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser, Jr NTR wrote, "Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse."

Take a look:

War 2 is the sequel to the film War (2019). In the first instalment, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were a part of the film. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukeherji. It's produced by Yash Raj Films.

The teaser was launched today, marking Jr NTR's birthday.

The film will release in theatres on August 14.