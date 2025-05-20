<i>War 2</i> Teaser: 10/10 For Kiara Advani's "First Bikini Shot"

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Kiara Advani's Instagram handle. The actress has shared the teaser for her upcoming film War 2.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed film also features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in prominent roles.

But did you know? War 2 marks Kiara Advani's first-ever bikini appearance on screen.

In the nearly one-and-a-half-minute teaser, there is a blink-and-miss moment featuring Kiara in a neon bikini, looking as gorgeous as ever.

Aside from Kiara's stunning presence, the teaser is loaded with high-octane action sequences, showcasing intense showdowns between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Take a look:

Apart from marking Kiara Advani's first-ever on-screen bikini appearance, War 2 is filled with several “firsts” for the actress.

In her Instagram Stories, Kiara shared that War 2 is her first film with Yash Raj Films, as well as her debut collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji. It also marks her first time working alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

“And of course, my first bikini shot,” she added playfully.

Oh, and let us not forget – War 2 is also Kiara's first-ever action film.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are all set to welcome their first child.

The actress announced her pregnancy in February with an Instagram post. She made her baby bump debut on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025.

Coming back to War 2, the film is a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 film, War. The original movie featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

War 2 will hit the cinema screens on August 14. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The project has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.