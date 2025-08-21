<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Sees Biggest Slump Since Release

After a week, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 failed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The domestic earnings stand at Rs 199.16 crore.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 0.07 crore at the box office, registering a sharp fall from its Tuesday collection of Rs 5.59 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

The earnings of War 2 saw a surge due to the contributions of its Telugu counterpart. But over the weekend, the Telugu numbers dropped drastically.

On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.

Coolie, which released on the same day with War 2, is raching ahead of the film by a slight margin.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marked Jr NTR's Hindi debut.

However, a large section of the Internet slammed the film as the "weakest" of the YRF Spy-verse.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

The film is facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. However, both films haven't surpassed the box office expectations to date.