Vivek Oberoi Will Cast New Talent In Next Production Rosie

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who just announced his next production venture Iti, has more projects in the line-up. On Thursday, the actor-producer revealed that he will be launching new talent with his upcoming horror-thriller franchise titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. "Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for Rosie, me and Mandiraa Entertainment promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference," Vivek Oberoi wrote in his announcement post. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will be directed by Vishal Misra, who will also helm Iti, a thriller.

In another post, Vivek Oberoi shared what this intriguing new project is going to be all about: "God has been kind! We bring you our second film, Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram." Both Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Iti will be co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, along with production house Mandiraa Entertainment.

Vivek Oberoi announced the film Iti earlier, also a co-production:

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, Vivek Oberoi had written a lengthy post about how Bollywood is in dire need of "serious introspection" and the Kai Po Che! actor's death being a "wake up call." Talking about the Hindi film industry, Vivek had written: "This needs to truly become a family, a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed."

Vivek Oberoi is best known for films such as Company, Road, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Masti, Kaal, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Yuva, Saathiya and Rakta Charitra I. Vivek Oberoi starred in a few Telugu films in the past few years. Kannada movie Rustum remains his last film so far. Vivek Oberoi stars in the popular web-series Inside Edge, which has released two seasons so far since 2017.