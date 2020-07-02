Vivek Oberoi Will Cast New Talent In Next Production Rosie

Highlights
- Vivek Oberoi announced his new production venture 'Rosie'
- He also announced a talent hunt for his next venture
- "Our small effort to make a big difference," Vivek Oberoi wrote
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who just announced his next production venture Iti, has more projects in the line-up. On Thursday, the actor-producer revealed that he will be launching new talent with his upcoming horror-thriller franchise titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. "Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for Rosie, me and Mandiraa Entertainment promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference," Vivek Oberoi wrote in his announcement post. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will be directed by Vishal Misra, who will also helm Iti, a thriller.
Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for #Rosie, me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference Details on @RosieIsComing @visalmisra #PrernaVArora #GirishJohar @ikussum @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal
In another post, Vivek Oberoi shared what this intriguing new project is going to be all about: "God has been kind! We bring you our second film, Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram." Both Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Iti will be co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, along with production house Mandiraa Entertainment.
God has been kind! We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram. Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, @RosieIsComing will be directed by @visalmisra. #PrernaVArora #GirishJohar @ikussum @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @RosieIsComing
Vivek Oberoi announced the film Iti earlier, also a co-production:
Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @visalmisra. To go on floors by Oct'20 Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support #GirishJohar @itithefilm #PrernaVArora #CanYouSolveYourOwnMurder
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, Vivek Oberoi had written a lengthy post about how Bollywood is in dire need of "serious introspection" and the Kai Po Che! actor's death being a "wake up call." Talking about the Hindi film industry, Vivek had written: "This needs to truly become a family, a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed."
Vivek Oberoi is best known for films such as Company, Road, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Masti, Kaal, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Yuva, Saathiya and Rakta Charitra I. Vivek Oberoi starred in a few Telugu films in the past few years. Kannada movie Rustum remains his last film so far. Vivek Oberoi stars in the popular web-series Inside Edge, which has released two seasons so far since 2017.