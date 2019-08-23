Vivek Oberoi To Produce A Film On Balakot Air Strikes

Vivek Oberoi shared this image. (Image courtesy: vivekoberoi)

Vivek Oberoi occupied a top spot on Friday's list of trends after he announced that he is set to produce a film on the Balakot air strike. The film, which will be titled Balakot - The True Story, will be a multilingual project that will showcase the story of Indian Air Force's air strikes on terror camps in Balakot. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, reports news agency PTI. Speaking of his association with the project, Vivek Oberoi said that the film will act as a "powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers."

The 42-year-old actor added, "As a proud Indian, a patriot and a member of the film fraternity, it's my duty to highlight what our armed forces are truly capable of. This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Abhinandan, who went behind enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them."

As of now, Vivek Oberoi hasn't announced the cast or the director of the film. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and it will extensively be shot across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra.

The actor revealed that the film will be based on the Balakot Air strikes as well as the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pulwama district on February 14. "I followed everything in the news, right from the attack in Pulwama to the air strike. There was a lot that was speculated and spoken about back then; this film will put all of that to rest, once and for all. I thank the IAF for trusting us with this story and we hope to do justice to it," PTI quoted Vivek as saying.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the biopic PM Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

