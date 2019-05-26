"PM Narendra Modi" Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Oberoi Starring Biopic Sums Up To Rs 6.64 Crore

PM Narendra Modi Box Office: Vivek Oberoi's film "witnessed an upward trend" on the second day as well

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 26, 2019 19:36 IST
'PM Narendra Modi' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Oberoi Starring Biopic Sums Up To Rs 6.64 Crore

PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection: A still from the film (courtesy Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'PM Narendra Modi' collected Rs 3.76 crore on the second day
  2. The film performed well than 'India's Most Wanted' on the opening day
  3. 'PM Narendra Modi' is directed by Omung Kumar

PM Narendra Modi, which had a "lukewarm" opening day collection on Friday, performed quite well on the second day as well and collected a wholesome amount of Rs 3.76 crore on Saturday. The total sum of the film in two days stood up to be Rs 6.64 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the Day 2 box office of PM Narendra Modi and wrote: "PM Narendra Modi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2... Performing better in mass circuits... Metros, which contribute big numbers aren't as strong... Day 3 crucial. Needs to gather speed... Friday 2.88 crore, Saturday 3.76 crore. Total: Rs 6.64 crore. India business."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

PM Narendra Modi is a biopic of PM Narendra Modi. The title role is played by Vivek Oberoi and the film is directed by Omung Kumar. On Friday, along with this film, there were two more films that hit the theatres, such as the Hollywood film Aladdin and Bollywood film India's Most Wanted. PM Narendra Modiranked second in the performance chart after Aladdin on the opening day at the box office among these three film.

Here is Taran Adarsh's tweet about the opening day collection of PM Narendra Modi:

PM Narendra Modi shows the Indian political situation of Narendra Modi and his rise in it. It depicts the whole life journey of PM Modi until he became the Prime Mister of India starting from his early RSS days. The film received mixed reviews from the critics.

PM Narendra modi filmVivek Oberoi

