Vivek Agnihotri's <i>The Bengal Files</i> Hits Roadblock As Key Foreign Markets Await Censor Approval

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film The Bengal Files has hit a roadblock in terms of its overseas release.

The film reportedly will not hit the screens in several key international territories on its originally scheduled release date of September 5, due to delays in the local censorship approval processes.

The production team has confirmed that the film has not yet received clearance in Mauritius, with the censor board's decision still pending. As a result, the film will not be released in the country until further notice.

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, the film is currently undergoing review by local censorship authorities. These regions have strict regulatory procedures for content approval, especially for films dealing with politically or socially sensitive themes. However, there is no formal objection raised so far.

Earlier, actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is the wife of Vivek, spoke about how midway through the pre-production, the team of The Bengal Files was hit with a tragedy. The actress-producer had earlier spoken with IANS at her residence during the promotions of the film, and shared that the production designer, Rajat Poddar, who came forward with the extensive plan of the sets of the film, had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. She said that it was a major blow to the film.

The Bengal Files is written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek's Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025.