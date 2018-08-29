Vishal Bhardwaj's Dream Cast For Pataakha - Uma Thurman And Scarlett Johansson. Umm, OK

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra in a a still from the trailer of Pataakha. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Pataakha, interacted with the media on Tuesday and revealed why he decided to cast "new actors" like Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan in the film, reports new agency IANS. When the Haider director was asked if he wanted to cast new actors in the film, Mr Bhardwaj jokingly told IANS: "I wanted to work with Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson as sisters in the film as it would have looked so amazing to see them speaking Rajasthani in the film, but sadly, they don't know how to speak Rajasthani. The 53-year-old director then revealed the actual reason behind casting newcomers and added, "I wanted to cast new people in this film because the kind of commitment I was seeking in this film would have been given to me by new actors only."

Vishal Bhardwaj gave us a sneak peak into the film's plot and mentioned thatPataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik's play Do Behnein. Speaking to IANS, Vishal Bhardwaj also talked about his experience of filming Pataakha and added, "As far as experience of working in this film is concerned, I really had fun making this film because the kind of energy was there on film's set was amazing. From many years, I have been working with stars, so I felt so liberated after making this film with comparatively new cast."

The film's trailer released on August 15 and went crazy viral. The trailer has over 9.6 million views on YouTube. Soon after the trailer was released, Sanya Malhotra's Dangal co-star Aamir Khan tweeted: "Loved the trailer Sanya! Your first film after Dangal! Good luck and all the very best."

Check out Aamir Khan's tweet here:

Loved the trailer Sanya !!! Your first film after Dangal !! Good luck and all the very best !

Love.

a.https://t.co/WmW874ns0l — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 14, 2018

Pataakha showcases the journey of two sisters Badki and Chhutki, played by Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, who elope with their lovers and end up getting married in the same house. Apart from Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan, the comedy-drama also features comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Pataakha is slated to release on September 28.

