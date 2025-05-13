Virat Kohli Was With Anushka Sharma On Cruise During <i>Dil Dhadakne Do</i> Shoot, Reveals Anil Kapoor

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. Social media was filled with emotional tributes for the former captain. Anil Kapoor shared a memory of meeting Kohli with Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test cricket on May 12. Social media was flooded with emotional messages for the former Indian captain. Anil Kapoor shared an anecdote, revealing Virat accompanied Anushka while she was shooting for Dil Dhadakne Do 11 years ago.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting Dil Dhadakne Do. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were- it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar-your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field."

He added, "Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians-and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma played Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film while Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranveer's father.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement in an emotional post. It read, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," wrote Virat Kohli.

A day after his Test-retirement, Virat and Anushka embarked on a spiritual retreat in Vrindavan.