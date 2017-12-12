Virat Kohli Sings As Anushka Sharma Listens - Watch Trending Video

Highlights
- Virat, Anushka married in a close-knit ceremony on Monday
- The couple had a Hindu-style wedding in Italy
- It was followed by haldi, mehendi ceremonies
Virat and Anushka's Hindu-style wedding was preceded by rituals like the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, glimpses of which are in inside videos shared by fan clubs. But there are hardly any posts from a sangeet (if at all). In the viral video, Virat is singing Mere Mehboob while Anushka, dressed in casuals - tee and pants - can be seen cheering for the hubby.
Look Who is Singing! #VirushkaKiShadi@imVkohlipic.twitter.com/xs6X7FkVgM— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) December 12, 2017
Other viral videos from the Anushka-Virat wedding includes the jai mala, when Anushka's friends quickly lifted her up to help her win the jai mala tussle. Anushka wore a lovely pale pink embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga while Virat opted for a raw silk sherwani, also from the studios of Sabyasachi.
Here's how the Virat-Anushka wedding in Tuscany, added Punjabi vibes to a vintage resort in the Italian countryside.
Mr. And Mrs. Kohli! #VirushkaKiShadipic.twitter.com/zNDuCYDehu— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) December 12, 2017
For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to host two reception parties - one in New Delhi on December 21 and the other in Mumbai on December 26. The couple will fly off to South Africa, where they will also celebrate New Years. While Virat will stay on to play a series, Anushka will return to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. The newly married couple will live in their new apartment in Worli, Mumbai.