Virat Kohli Sings As Anushka Sharma Listens - Watch Trending Video

Virat Kohli has always been an adorable boyfriend, and now that he's married to Anushka Sharma, he's setting major husband goals already. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a strictly 'friends and family' ceremony in Italy's Tuscany on Monday, dreamy photos from which have made it to social media. Now, a video of captain Kohli singing at what is reported to be the couple'sceremony in Italy, is being shared by fan clubs and going viral. But here's a disclaimer, there's no substantial proof if the video is actually from the wedding festivities of an old one. But it's really adorable anyway.Virat and Anushka's Hindu-style wedding was preceded by rituals like theandceremonies, glimpses of which are in inside videos shared by fan clubs . But there are hardly any posts from a(if at all). In the viral video, Virat is singingwhile Anushka, dressed in casuals - tee and pants - can be seen cheering for the hubby.Other viral videos from the Anushka-Virat wedding includes the jai mala , when Anushka's friends quickly lifted her up to help her win thetussle. Anushka wore a lovely pale pink embroidered Sabyasachiwhile Virat opted for a raw silk, also from the studios of Sabyasachi.Here's how the Virat-Anushka wedding in Tuscany, added Punjabi vibes to a vintage resort in the Italian countryside.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to host two reception parties - one in New Delhi on December 21 and the other in Mumbai on December 26. The couple will fly off to South Africa, where they will also celebrate New Years. While Virat will stay on to play a series, Anushka will return to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. The newly married couple will live in their new apartment in Worli, Mumbai.