Virat Kohli Sings As Anushka Sharma Listens - Watch Trending Video

In the viral video, Virat is singing Mere Mehboob while Anushka, dressed in casuals - tee and pants - can be seen cheering for the hubby

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 12, 2017 13:43 IST
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding (courtesy TeamVirat)

New Delhi: 

  1. Virat, Anushka married in a close-knit ceremony on Monday
  2. The couple had a Hindu-style wedding in Italy
  3. It was followed by haldi, mehendi ceremonies
Virat Kohli has always been an adorable boyfriend, and now that he's married to Anushka Sharma, he's setting major husband goals already. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a strictly 'friends and family' ceremony in Italy's Tuscany on Monday, dreamy photos from which have made it to social media. Now, a video of captain Kohli singing at what is reported to be the couple's sangeet ceremony in Italy, is being shared by fan clubs and going viral. But here's a disclaimer, there's no substantial proof if the video is actually from the wedding festivities of an old one. But it's really adorable anyway.

Virat and Anushka's Hindu-style wedding was preceded by rituals like the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, glimpses of which are in inside videos shared by fan clubs. But there are hardly any posts from a sangeet (if at all). In the viral video, Virat is singing Mere Mehboob while Anushka, dressed in casuals - tee and pants - can be seen cheering for the hubby.
 

Other viral videos from the Anushka-Virat wedding includes the jai mala, when Anushka's friends quickly lifted her up to help her win the jai mala tussle. Anushka wore a lovely pale pink embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga while Virat opted for a raw silk sherwani, also from the studios of Sabyasachi.
 


Here's how the Virat-Anushka wedding in Tuscany, added Punjabi vibes to a vintage resort in the Italian countryside.
 
 

 
 

For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to host two reception parties - one in New Delhi on December 21 and the other in Mumbai on December 26. The couple will fly off to South Africa, where they will also celebrate New Years. While Virat will stay on to play a series, Anushka will return to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. The newly married couple will live in their new apartment in Worli, Mumbai.
 

virat kohlianushka sharma

