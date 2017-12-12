Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Reception Invite Is As Dreamy As The Wedding

Highlights
- "We request the honor of your presence.." reads the reception invite
- It is scheduled for December 21 in New Delhi
- Virat and Anushka will have the Mumbai reception on December 26
Doors of the Durbar Hall in the Taj Diplomatic Enclave will be open to Virat and Anushka's hand-picked guest list on December 21, Thursday, at 8:30 pm. The invite has been sent on behalf of Virat's elder brother Vikas Kohli and his wife Chetna, his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra and her husband Sanjay Dhingra and also Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma. "We look forward to your presence," reads the invitation card.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host the wedding reception on 21st December, 2017 in New Delhi. #VirushkaWEDDINGpic.twitter.com/tCNpwj3JqB— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 11, 2017
Anushka and Virat's destination wedding comprised all the rituals that a Hindu wedding is proceeded by - an engagement, mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Anushka wore Sabyasachi couture for all of her wedding functions - hot pink was her particular favourite. For the wedding, Virat also wore an embroidered sherwani from Sabyasachi collection. Anushka and Virat's wedding venue was countryside vintage resort in Tuscany where security was massively increased for the shaadi. Only those with wedding invites could enter the venue. Here are some photos and videos from inside the Italian wedding.
You can be an actress, a politician or a corporate power broker, but every bride succumbs to age old traditions on their wedding day! Fashion can come and go but we at Sabyasachi believe that tradition is timeless and forever! Sometimes the way forward lies in revisiting the past. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Wedding festivities done, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will fly off to South Africa, where they will also celebrate New Years. While Virat will stay on to play a series, Anushka will return to Mumbai to resume her pending work commitments. The newly married couple will live in their new apartment in Worli, Mumbai.