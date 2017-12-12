Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Band Bajaa Baraat: Viral Videos From Wedding Of The Year

Highlights
- Videos from inside Virat-Anushka's wedding have gone viral
- Videos of Anushka's entry, the jaimala have been shared on social media
- The guest list was extremely restricted for the hush-hush festivities
Instagram handle Instant Bollywood posted footage of Anushka's wedding entry, the jaimala or exchange of garlands, and Virat's haldi:
Footage from the wedding ceremony itself and the engagement was posted by other handles:
These handles also posted photos from the celebrations not released officially:
Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who was in charge of the wardrobes of both bride and groom, also posted pictures from the pre-wedding functions and the main event:
For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
You can be an actress, a politician or a corporate power broker, but every bride succumbs to age old traditions on their wedding day! Fashion can come and go but we at Sabyasachi believe that tradition is timeless and forever! Sometimes the way forward lies in revisiting the past. For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted this on their Twitter accounts: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."
The couple married at a Tuscany resort on Monday and have two receptions planned back home - the first will be held in New Delhi on December 21, the second in Mumbai on December 26. Anushka and Virat will then fly to South Africa where they will spend New Year's Eve together, after which Virat stays on to play a series and Anushka returns to resume work on her film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Anushka and Virat will live in Mumbai, in an apartment in Worli, with Virat moving cities from his hometown of Delhi.
The couple have been inundated with wishes from colleagues on Twitter - Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and many others have posted messages.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met while filming a commercial in 2013. Last week, the Internet ignited with wedding rumours which the actress' spokesperson denied. Anushka and family were then pictured flying out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location, reported to be Italy via Switzerland. Several possible wedding dates were floated online, with December 15 being the consensus - it was clearly misdirection and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married with full band baajaa baaraat on Monday.