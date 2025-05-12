Virat Kohli Makes First Public Appearance With Anushka Sharma Amid Test-Retirement Announcement

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Amid the big news, the Indian cricketer made his public appearance with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. The couple were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon.

The two had landed in Delhi this afternoon.

The tournament had hit a pause last week - the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala had to be stopped midway because of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

With the ceasefire in effect, BCCI is all set to resume the tournament. While the official schedule has not dropped yet, there is already some buzz.

Virat was seen wearing a baggy shirt and pants. Anushka, on the other hand, sported a shirt and baggy jeans.

On Monday, Virat Kohli shared a long note about how Test cricket had "tested" and "shaped" him.

The cricketer also posted a picture of himself wearing a Test cricket jersey and holding a bat in his hand.

Virat wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the former captain of the Indian cricket team added.

In June last year, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I. However, the star cricketer will continue to wear the blue jersey in the ODIs.